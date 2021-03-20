Advertisement

Ally Blake’s Forecast | The First Day of Spring

Meteorologist Ally Blake
spring
spring(WKYT)
By Ally Blake
Published: Mar. 20, 2021 at 7:40 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -

Well everyone we have made it! After a brutal winter at times, we have finally made it to Spring. Cheers to warmer temps and more hours of daylight ahead!

Good morning! It is the First Day of Spring, and we will be warmer and above average temperature wise all week. Sunshine will dominate the weekend, and it will be a beautiful start to spring! More hours of daylight are ahead and we will see 12 hours and 10 minutes of it today with more to come. Also the next three days pollen levels will move up to a seven so make sure you are prepared. This morning temperatures will creep barley above freezing and frost is possible. High pressure in the Great Lakes region will keep us dry and air from the south and east will warm us up. Today’s high around 60 degrees.

Sunday and Monday will be similar with increased cloud cover, and we will get up to 70 degrees. Monday and Tuesday could also be windy too. Tuesday clouds will build in with our next system, and we will see a chance of showers and storms. This will linger through Friday and temperatures will stay in the mid 60′s. Friday, we will dry out later in the day and next weekend looks to be beautiful!

Have a good day, great spring, and an even better weekend!

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man is in custody after a high-speed chase through several counties.
Murder suspect arrested after high-speed chase through several counties ends in Lexington
Samuel Baker, 22.
Suspect accused of murdering man after being asked to leave
Lauren Ashley Baker was arrested and charged with murder, importing fentanyl and trafficking in...
2-year-old overdoses on sleeping mother’s fentanyl, police say
Photo: KYTC
Kentucky Real ID deadline approaching fast: What you need to know
Dakota Baker, 20.
Suspect arrested in connection with ‘devastating’ vandalism at Kentucky church

Latest News

radar
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Looking Good For The Weekend
Temperatures look very nice for the official beginning of Spring
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Spring arrives on Saturday morning and it looks good!
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Spring arrives with little fanfare
radar
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | A Few Storms Rumbling Through