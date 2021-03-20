Ally Blake’s Forecast | The First Day of Spring

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -

Well everyone we have made it! After a brutal winter at times, we have finally made it to Spring. Cheers to warmer temps and more hours of daylight ahead!

Good morning! It is the First Day of Spring, and we will be warmer and above average temperature wise all week. Sunshine will dominate the weekend, and it will be a beautiful start to spring! More hours of daylight are ahead and we will see 12 hours and 10 minutes of it today with more to come. Also the next three days pollen levels will move up to a seven so make sure you are prepared. This morning temperatures will creep barley above freezing and frost is possible. High pressure in the Great Lakes region will keep us dry and air from the south and east will warm us up. Today’s high around 60 degrees.

Sunday and Monday will be similar with increased cloud cover, and we will get up to 70 degrees. Monday and Tuesday could also be windy too. Tuesday clouds will build in with our next system, and we will see a chance of showers and storms. This will linger through Friday and temperatures will stay in the mid 60′s. Friday, we will dry out later in the day and next weekend looks to be beautiful!

Have a good day, great spring, and an even better weekend!

