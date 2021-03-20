Boston to forgo eligibility, enter NBA Draft

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky freshman guard BJ Boston announced Saturday that he plans to forgo his remaining college eligibility and enter the NBA Draft.

“It was an honor for me to play for the Big Blue Nation this season and to suit up for one of the best coaches in the country,” Boston said. “I want to thank Coach Cal, the staff, and my teammates for pushing me day in and day out to be the best player I could be. I’m proud of the progress I made on the court and off it this season. I’m disappointed in the results because we really wanted to win for the best fans in the country.”

Boston is the third player from the 2020-21 Wildcats’ roster to declare for the 2021 NBA Draft. Isaiah Jackson has declared, but he has left the option open to return to school. Like Boston, freshman Terrence Clarke declared on Friday and is forgoing his remaining collegiate eligibility with an intent to remain in the draft. Under NCAA rules, players sign with an NCAA-certified agent, submit paperwork to receive evaluations from the NBA and participate – if invited – in the NBA Draft Combine.

“I am proud of the growth and development Brandon underwent this season,” UK head coach John Calipari said. “Brandon would be the first to tell you this season wasn’t easy. It was tough and filled with challenges. But what impressed me with him is how he handled any adversity thrown his way like a professional would — with maturity and with a work ethic that some of our best guys in that league have had. Breaking his finger over the summer set him back but he just kept working. BJ got so much better as the season went on and has only scratched the surface of who he is going to become as a player. He has the mindset, the drive and the skillset to succeed in that league. BJ and his family know they have my full support and I look forward to watching him chase his dreams.”

Boston made 24 starts in 25 appearances for the Wildcats this season. He averaged a team-high-tying 11.5 points per game and his 4.5 rebounds per outing led the guards. The Norcross, Georgia, native paced the squad with 33 steals and had six games with three or more swipes.

