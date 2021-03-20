Advertisement

Community works to help owners of lost Sandy Hook diner

Destroyed by fire Thursday
By John Lowe
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 6:46 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANDY HOOK, Ky. (WSAZ) - Frosty Freeze waitress Abbi Hale says Thursday was a normal, run-of-the-mill night, until something didn’t smell quite right.

“I started smelling a smell that smelled like burning plastic and I went towards the back and (my co-worker) went outside and she yelled at me when she got outside and told me to get our stuff and get out,” Hale said.

Then she says, it only took a matter of minutes.

“We got out there and by the time we got out there, the parking lot started filling up with smoke and then the fire department showed up about 5-10 minutes later,” Hale said.

As the flames flickered, many from the community flocked to a place they say makes Sandy Hook what it is.

“This is a historic landmark for Sandy Hook,” Hale said. “There’s not much going on here and a lot of people come here for the Keith Whitley memorabilia. I grew up coming here just like everyone else coming here in Sandy Hook, so it’s just like part of the family. They’ve always been part of the family to me.”

The diner has grown to become a country music staple after being in business nearly 50 years.

“This is a place where you can come and relax just kind of be yourself and talk,” said local pastor Charlie Brown Johnson.

Hale and many others who have the Frosty Freeze so close to their hearts are now working on giving the owners the help and support they need to get through this obstacle.

“They’re always eager to help, and I think the community should give back to them,” Hale said.

Investigators have not released any information on what may have started the fire.

Click here for a GoFundMe page set up by Frosty Freeze employees for the owners.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man is in custody after a high-speed chase through several counties.
Murder suspect arrested after high-speed chase through several counties ends in Lexington
Samuel Baker, 22.
Suspect accused of murdering man after being asked to leave
Lauren Ashley Baker was arrested and charged with murder, importing fentanyl and trafficking in...
2-year-old overdoses on sleeping mother’s fentanyl, police say
Photo: KYTC
Kentucky Real ID deadline approaching fast: What you need to know
Dakota Baker, 20.
Suspect arrested in connection with ‘devastating’ vandalism at Kentucky church

Latest News

LSU Political Expert discusses LA special elections
LSU Political Expert discusses LA special elections
Crooked Creek Christian Church partnered with the International Disaster Emergency Service to...
Volunteers build storage sheds for flood victims in Estill Co.
Lincoln Co. coach Jeff Jackson directs his defense in the Patriots' 52-50 win over West...
Lincoln Co. survives opener in Boys’ 12th Region
The woman was last seen March 12.
Deputies search for missing Laurel County woman
32 new COVID-19 cases reported in Lexington