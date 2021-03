LONDON, Ky. (WKYT) - Laurel County Sheriff’s deputies are looking for a missing woman.

They said 22-year-old Angelica Monhollen was last seen off Level Green Road around 2 p.m. on March 12.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies continue to investigate.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.