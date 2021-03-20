Douglass pulls away in 2nd half, tops Henry Clay to win 42nd District
Zaydan Fergerson and DaShawn Jackson combined for 30 points.
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 10:17 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Zaydan Fergerson and DaShawn Jackson combined for 30 points and Frederick Douglass beat Henry Clay 59-49 Friday night at Bryan Station High School to win the 42nd District championship.
Down 23-21 at the half, the Broncos used a 13-2 run to pull away.
Konlin Brown led the Blue Devils with 14 points.
