Dunbar tops Lexington Catholic for the 43rd District Title

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - For the second time in two weeks the Dunbar Bulldogs defeated the Lexington Catholic Knights. Friday night’s 81-68 win was for the 43rd District Championship. It marked just the second loss of the season for Lexington Catholic.

Tim Hall and Nick Spalding both scored 25 points for Dunbar in the win. Lexington Catholic was led by 21 points from Ben Johnson.

