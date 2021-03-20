Advertisement

Gov. Beshear: 644 new cases of COVID-19, 25 deaths reported Saturday

(Source: AP)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2021
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The governor’s office announced 644 new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky on Saturday. The state total is now at least 420,512 cases to date. The state’s positivity rate is now 3.07%.

Officials also reported 25 new deaths Saturday. That brings the total COVID-19 related deaths in Kentucky to 5,720.

At least 457 Kentuckians are currently hospitalized, with 111 in the ICU and 65 on ventilators.

