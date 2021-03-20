Advertisement

Kentucky State Police investigating death of child hit by car in Harlan County

By Evan Hatter
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 8:55 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Troopers from Kentucky State Police are investigating after receiving a call about a two-year-old hit by a car Friday evening in Harlan County.

Troopers from KSP Post 10 in Harlan responded to Cedar Park Drive in the Putney community just before 7:00 p.m. Friday. They found that a two-year-old had died after being hit by a car.

Foul play is not suspected at this time.

This story will be updated.

