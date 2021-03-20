Lexington church donates hundreds of food boxes to families in need

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Immanuel Baptist Church in Lexington packed hundreds of boxes of food for families in need Saturday.

The food was donated by members of the church.

With so many people hurting right now because of the pandemic, Pastor Jeff Story said this was a way to connect with the community.

“It’s just good to be able to meet a need. We hope that it opens the door for a church as well,” Pastor Story said. “They don’t have to come to church here by getting a box, but we hope that it opens a door for a relationship with our church to be able to share the love of God with them.”

This was the second food drive the church has held during the pandemic. They’ve also fed hospital workers and snow plow drivers.

