Advertisement

Lexington church donates hundreds of food boxes to families in need

The church donated 500 boxes of food to people in need.
The church donated 500 boxes of food to people in need.(WKYT)
By Olivia Russell
Published: Mar. 20, 2021 at 2:48 PM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Immanuel Baptist Church in Lexington packed hundreds of boxes of food for families in need Saturday.

The food was donated by members of the church.

With so many people hurting right now because of the pandemic, Pastor Jeff Story said this was a way to connect with the community.

“It’s just good to be able to meet a need. We hope that it opens the door for a church as well,” Pastor Story said. “They don’t have to come to church here by getting a box, but we hope that it opens a door for a relationship with our church to be able to share the love of God with them.”

This was the second food drive the church has held during the pandemic. They’ve also fed hospital workers and snow plow drivers.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead after a three car crash on Friday.
Sheriff: Deceased driver identified in three car crash on I-75
57-year-old Terry Smith is heading home after almost four months on a ventilator.
Kentucky man heads home from hospital after almost 4 months on ventilator
The woman was last seen March 12.
Deputies search for missing Laurel County woman
Gov. Beshear: 644 new cases of COVID-19, 25 deaths reported Saturday
A man is in custody after a high-speed chase through several counties.
Murder suspect arrested after high-speed chase through several counties ends in Lexington

Latest News

"Crews got out on the scene and found fire in the kitchen area. They made a quick attack," says...
Columbia Steakhouse Express left with “substantial damage” after fire Sunday morning
weather pic
Ally Blake’s Forecast | A Beautiful Day
BYU guard Spencer Johnson (20) drives past UCLA guard Johnny Juzang (3) during the first half...
Juzang carries No. 11 UCLA past sixth-seeded BYU, 73-62
Cam Hill. Kentucky beats Mizzou 5 - 4. Photo by Sarah Caputi | UK Athletics
Kentucky wins on a wild pitch to clinch series vs. Missouri
UK sweeps Dayton.
No. 9 Kentucky softball sweeps Dayton