Lincoln Co. survives opener in Boys’ 12th Region

STANFORD, Ky. (WKYT) - Daniel Waters’ three-point attempt at the buzzer rimmed in-and-out, giving Lincoln Co. a thrilling 52-50 win over West Jessamine on Saturday in the opening game of the boys’ 12th Region tournament.

The Patriots’ Baylor Mattingly pushed the host team ahead, nailing a three with 2:16 remaining, giving Lincoln Co. a 50-47 lead.

But West Jessamine rushed it back down the court. Jackson Green grabbed his own miss, scored and was fouled. His free throw tied the game at 50.

A pair of free throws by Lincoln’s Jaxson Smith made it 52-50, setting up the game-ending drama.

Lincoln Co. (15-6) advances to Wednesday night’s semifinals.

West Jessamine finishes the season 13-9.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.