Advertisement

Lincoln Co. survives opener in Boys’ 12th Region

West Jessamine shot at :01.6 bounces off rim
Lincoln Co. coach Jeff Jackson directs his defense in the Patriots' 52-50 win over West...
Lincoln Co. coach Jeff Jackson directs his defense in the Patriots' 52-50 win over West Jessamine.(WKYT)
By Steve Moss
Published: Mar. 20, 2021 at 1:20 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STANFORD, Ky. (WKYT) - Daniel Waters’ three-point attempt at the buzzer rimmed in-and-out, giving Lincoln Co. a thrilling 52-50 win over West Jessamine on Saturday in the opening game of the boys’ 12th Region tournament.

The Patriots’ Baylor Mattingly pushed the host team ahead, nailing a three with 2:16 remaining, giving Lincoln Co. a 50-47 lead.

But West Jessamine rushed it back down the court. Jackson Green grabbed his own miss, scored and was fouled. His free throw tied the game at 50.

A pair of free throws by Lincoln’s Jaxson Smith made it 52-50, setting up the game-ending drama.

Lincoln Co. (15-6) advances to Wednesday night’s semifinals.

West Jessamine finishes the season 13-9.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man is in custody after a high-speed chase through several counties.
Murder suspect arrested after high-speed chase through several counties ends in Lexington
Samuel Baker, 22.
Suspect accused of murdering man after being asked to leave
Lauren Ashley Baker was arrested and charged with murder, importing fentanyl and trafficking in...
2-year-old overdoses on sleeping mother’s fentanyl, police say
Photo: KYTC
Kentucky Real ID deadline approaching fast: What you need to know
Dakota Baker, 20.
Suspect arrested in connection with ‘devastating’ vandalism at Kentucky church

Latest News

LSU Political Expert discusses LA special elections
LSU Political Expert discusses LA special elections
Crooked Creek Christian Church partnered with the International Disaster Emergency Service to...
Volunteers build storage sheds for flood victims in Estill Co.
The woman was last seen March 12.
Deputies search for missing Laurel County woman
32 new COVID-19 cases reported in Lexington