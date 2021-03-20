No. 3 West Virginia eliminates No. 14 Morehead State 84-67

INDIANAPOLIS (WKYT) -- Miles McBride scored 30 points and No. 3 seed West Virginia beat No. 14 Morehead State 84-67 Friday night to eliminate the Eagles in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Mountaineers led 38-31 at halftime and outscored the OVC champs 46-36 in the second half.

Three Morehead State players finished in double figures, led by 21 points from DeVon Cooper. Skyelar Potter scored 18 points and Johni Broome added 10 points and nine rebounds.

Morehead State shot 52% from the floor and finished with 19 turnovers.

West Virginia (19-9) advances to face No. 11 seed Syracuse on Sunday. The Orange upset No. 6 seed San Diego State.

With the victory, WVU head coach Bob Huggins has won his 900th career game.

Morehead State ends its historic season with a 23-8 record.

