Advertisement

No. 3 West Virginia eliminates No. 14 Morehead State 84-67

The Mountaineers advance to face No. 11 seed Syracuse on Sunday.
Morehead State's Johni Broome, right, reaches a rebound before West Virginia's Miles McBride,...
Morehead State's Johni Broome, right, reaches a rebound before West Virginia's Miles McBride, left, during the first half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium Friday, March 19, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)(Mark Humphrey | AP Images)
By Alex Walker
Published: Mar. 20, 2021 at 12:42 AM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS (WKYT) -- Miles McBride scored 30 points and No. 3 seed West Virginia beat No. 14 Morehead State 84-67 Friday night to eliminate the Eagles in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Mountaineers led 38-31 at halftime and outscored the OVC champs 46-36 in the second half.

Three Morehead State players finished in double figures, led by 21 points from DeVon Cooper. Skyelar Potter scored 18 points and Johni Broome added 10 points and nine rebounds.

Morehead State shot 52% from the floor and finished with 19 turnovers.

West Virginia (19-9) advances to face No. 11 seed Syracuse on Sunday. The Orange upset No. 6 seed San Diego State.

With the victory, WVU head coach Bob Huggins has won his 900th career game.

Morehead State ends its historic season with a 23-8 record.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man is in custody after a high-speed chase through several counties.
Murder suspect arrested after high-speed chase through several counties ends in Lexington
Samuel Baker, 22.
Suspect accused of murdering man after being asked to leave
Lauren Ashley Baker was arrested and charged with murder, importing fentanyl and trafficking in...
2-year-old overdoses on sleeping mother’s fentanyl, police say
Photo: KYTC
Kentucky Real ID deadline approaching fast: What you need to know
Dakota Baker, 20.
Suspect arrested in connection with ‘devastating’ vandalism at Kentucky church

Latest News

Lincoln Co. coach Jeff Jackson directs his defense in the Patriots' 52-50 win over West...
Lincoln Co. survives opener in Boys’ 12th Region
Tim Hall and Nick Spalding both scored 25 points for Dunbar in the win
Dunbar tops Lexington Catholic for the 43rd District Title
Tates Creek wins the 43rd District Tournament with a 64-60 overtime win over Lafayette
Tates Creek wins first district title since 2005
Douglass wins the 42nd District.
Douglass pulls away in 2nd half, tops Henry Clay to win 42nd District