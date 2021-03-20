Advertisement

No. 4 Oklahoma State survives No. 13 Liberty 69-60 in NCAA Tournament

Former Lexington Christian star Kyle Rode finished with two points in his NCAA Tournament debut.
Liberty's Kyle Rode (22) strips the ball from Oklahoma State guard Avery Anderson III, center...
Liberty's Kyle Rode (22) strips the ball from Oklahoma State guard Avery Anderson III, center as Chris Harris Jr. also defends during the first half of a first round NCAA college basketball game Friday, March 19, 2021, at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis.(AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)(Charles Rex Arbogast | AP Images)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 9:42 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Avery Anderson III scored 21 points, Cade Cunningham added 15 after a rough start and No. 4 seed Oklahoma State outlasted No. 13 Liberty 69-60 in the NCAA Tournament Midwest Region first round.

Cunningham is the Cowboys’ All-American freshman guard and Big 12 Conference player of the year. He struggled for most of his NCAA postseason debut, but he hung in to score nine consecutive points in the final minutes to give OSU breathing room.

Elijah Cuffee had 16 points and Darius McGhee 12 for the Atlantic Sun champion Liberty, which had won their previous 12 to tie for the nation’s third-longest surge.

Former Lexington Christian star Kyle Rode finished with two points in his NCAA Tournament debut.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man is in custody after a high-speed chase through several counties.
Murder suspect arrested after high-speed chase through several counties ends in Lexington
Samuel Baker, 22.
Suspect accused of murdering man after being asked to leave
Lauren Ashley Baker was arrested and charged with murder, importing fentanyl and trafficking in...
2-year-old overdoses on sleeping mother’s fentanyl, police say
Photo: KYTC
Kentucky Real ID deadline approaching fast: What you need to know
Dakota Baker, 20.
Suspect arrested in connection with ‘devastating’ vandalism at Kentucky church

Latest News

Lincoln Co. coach Jeff Jackson directs his defense in the Patriots' 52-50 win over West...
Lincoln Co. survives opener in Boys’ 12th Region
Morehead State's Johni Broome, right, reaches a rebound before West Virginia's Miles McBride,...
No. 3 West Virginia eliminates No. 14 Morehead State 84-67
Tim Hall and Nick Spalding both scored 25 points for Dunbar in the win
Dunbar tops Lexington Catholic for the 43rd District Title
Tates Creek wins the 43rd District Tournament with a 64-60 overtime win over Lafayette
Tates Creek wins first district title since 2005
Douglass wins the 42nd District.
Douglass pulls away in 2nd half, tops Henry Clay to win 42nd District