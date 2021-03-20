Advertisement

Sheriff: Deceased driver identified in three car crash on I-75

One person is dead after a three car crash on Friday.
One person is dead after a three car crash on Friday.(Laurel County Sheriff's Office)
By Paige Noel
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 11:59 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Updated 03/20/2021

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Laurel County deputies say the driver of the Mazda who was pronounced deceased in Friday’s three-car crash on I-75 has been identified as .

Original Story 03/19/2021

The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a three-car crash that left one dead on Friday.

The crash happened on I-75 southbound near London around 6:30 p.m.

Police say traffic was backed up and slowing or stopping due to construction.

A Black GMC Canyon pickup truck was slowing or stopping and rear-ended a blue Mazda car. The truck was able to pull off the road, but the Mazda car was disabled and was stopped in the middle lane of I-75 southbound.

Witnesses say cars were swerving around the Mazda car when a U-Haul box truck was unable to stop and hit the Mazda car causing severe damage.

The driver of the Mazda car lived in Laurel County and was transported to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The drivers of the GMC Canyon pickup truck and the U-Haul box truck had no injuries.

