Pulaski Co. bounces Southwestern from region tournament, 49-40

STANFORD, Ky. (WKYT) - Pulaski Co. won its sixth-straight, knocking Southwestern out of the 12th Region tournament on Saturday, 49-40.

It was Pulaski Co.’s third win over the Warriors this season.

The Maroons (14-6) will face Lincoln Co. on Wednesday night in one semifinal game.

Southwestern ends its season at 10-12.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.