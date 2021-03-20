Scott Co. holds off Douglass to win 42nd District title

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Scott County girls beat Frederick Douglass 44-37 Friday night to win their fifth consecutive 42nd District championship.

Makiyah Moore led the Cardinals with 12 points and Kenady Tompkins added 10 points and 15 rebounds.

Scott County will host either Great Crossing, Lafayette or Madison Central at 7:30 Monday. — Kal Oakes (@oaksie72) March 19, 2021

Allison Wallace led the Broncos with 16 points.

