Scott Co. holds off Douglass to win 42nd District title
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 9:50 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Scott County girls beat Frederick Douglass 44-37 Friday night to win their fifth consecutive 42nd District championship.
Makiyah Moore led the Cardinals with 12 points and Kenady Tompkins added 10 points and 15 rebounds.
Allison Wallace led the Broncos with 16 points.
