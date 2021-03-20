Tates Creek wins first district title since 2005

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Tates Creek finished off its impressive run in the 43rd District Tournament with a 64-60 overtime win over Lafayette to claim the program’s first district championship since 2005.

Maddie Kauffman led the way for Tates Creek with 28 points. Ashton Harris added 18 points for the Lady Commodores.

Lafayette was led in scoring by Anaya Brown, who finished with 23 points.

