Veteran journalist and first host of ‘Comment on Kentucky’ Al Smith dies at 94

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Veteran journalist Al Smith, best known as the first host of KET’s public affairs program “Comment on Kentucky,” has died at age 94.

Smith debuted as host of Comment on Kentucky, which was a weekly roundup of news around the bluegrass, in 1974. He served as the host for 33 years, and was an advocate for journalism and education during his lengthy career.

“The Comment show was a wonderful third life for me,” Smith said in 2007 upon his retirement as host. “I was able to be a journalist on a larger stage. KET turned on the lights and the cameras, and we were talking to the whole state of Kentucky.”

Smith grew up in Florida and Tennessee, served in the U.S. Army and attended Vanderbilt University, and began his career in New Orleans working at two newspapers, but was fired from his job while he battled alcoholism, according to KET.

His career eventually landed him in the commonwealth. He found himself in Logan County, where he worked as editor of the Russellville News-Democrat, and eventually acquired seven papers in rural Kentucky and Tennessee, according to KET. He sold the papers in 1985.

According to KET, his lengthy list of accomplishments included serving on the boards of the Kentucky Press Association and the Governor’s Committee on Education, helping to start the Prichard Committee for Academic Excellence and the Kentucky Oral History Commission, and co-founding the Institute for Rural Journalism and Community Issues at the University of Kentucky.

“Al Smith was a titan in the world of journalism,” Governor Andy Beshear said in a statement. “His contributions to the press are unmatched and the commonwealth is a better place for the knowledge he imparted on us. Al will be missed, but his legacy is sure to continue. Out prayers are with his family and the many colleagues and friends he leaves behind.”

Smith received many honors for his journalism and public service, including the Al Smith Award, which was established by the Institute for Rural Journalism and Community Issues and the Bluegrass Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists in 2011.

The current host of “Comment” is WKYT’s Bill Bryant. He says Smith is a legend and will be missed.

“Al Smith was a legendary Kentucky journalist. He was a true face for KET for generations...” Bryant said. “Comment on Kentucky went on the air in 1974. It’s KET’s longest-running program. Appointment television for so many people. Al paved the way. There were so many young journalists he mentored and took under his wings for such a long time. He is certainly going to be missed in this commonwealth.”

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell released the following statement on Smith’s passing:

“Al Smith was the gold standard of community journalism in the Bluegrass. On radio, on television and in print, he covered everyone from Kentucky’s most famous to those who wouldn’t be known outside their small town.

“In short, Al told our story.

“As a teenager, Al found his voice in speaking competitions. He honed his skills over the years and went on to build a publishing powerhouse and the Commonwealth’s longest-running public affairs program. Wielding a skilled pen and an unflappable memory, Al became an essential feature of Kentucky’s public discourse and dinner-table conversations.

“After years of covering public officials, Al became one. He led the Appalachian Regional Commission under presidents of both parties to help lift families toward new opportunity. Along the way, he earned a reputation as an effective voice for rural Kentucky.

“Al trusted his audience enough to open up about his personal challenges. In writing about his human vulnerability, he became an inspiration for his readers to face their own. It’s my hope others will follow Al’s path of integrity and professional excellence.

“Elaine and I share our sincere condolences with Martha Helen and their family. Al was a Kentucky legend through and through. We will miss him.”

Shae Hopkins, KET executive director and CEO released this statement:

“Through his more than 30 years as host of Comment on Kentucky, Al established KET as the place to be on Friday nights. Known for his many colorful stories, Al’s passion for addressing the issues facing Kentuckians fueled a remarkable career in journalism.”

