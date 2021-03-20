Advertisement

Virus bounces VCU from NCAA Tournament; Oregon advances

The seventh-seeded Ducks will advance to the second round without playing.
VCU's Adrian Baldwin, right, looks for an open pass as St. Bonaventure's Dominick Welch defends...
VCU's Adrian Baldwin, right, looks for an open pass as St. Bonaventure's Dominick Welch defends during the second half of an NCAA college basketball championship game for the Atlantic Ten Conference tournament Sunday, March 14, 2021, in Dayton, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)(Jay LaPrete | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 20, 2021 at 7:13 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - VCU has been pulled from the NCAA Tournament because of COVID-19 protocols. The NCAA says the 10th-seeded Rams’ first-round game Saturday against Oregon has been declared a no-contest.

The seventh-seeded Ducks will advance to the second round without playing. The announcement came a little more than three hours before the teams were set to play in the West Region. The NCAA didn’t offer specific details, citing privacy concerns, and said that the decision came after consultation with the Marion County Public Health Department.

