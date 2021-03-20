Volunteers build storage sheds for flood victims in Estill Co.

ESTILL CO., Ky. (WKYT) -For the past couple of weeks we’ve brought you stories from communities hit hard by the historic flooding.

One of those places is Estill County. The area had over 40 feet of flooding. It damaged or gutted at least 200 homes.

Now, construction is underway for what will be one of ten storage sheds for victims.

“Let’s say you actually were able to salvage some of the stuff from the flooding, where are you going to put it? Your home was flooded, your garage was flooded, where are you going to put it,” says US disaster response coordinator Mason Lampert.

Lampert says many were left with this problem.

Crooked Creek Christian Church partnered with the International Disaster Emergency Service to bring some help, in the form of storage sheds.

“They’re such nice buildings. They won’t feel like somebody just dumped something on them like you know we just want to get rid of, but these are nice buildings they can be proud of,” says coordinator Leonard Stone.

Stone says there’s been an outpouring of support for the project with people from 14 congregations as well as other organizations.

“Some have come from Cynthiana, some have come from Indiana, different congregations around this area, oh my goodness, we couldn’t do it without them,” Stone says.

All to bring a little hope to people with little left.

“Sometimes if you’re not careful we become very selfish and you know we just want our thing but what I have found in disasters, it is great that people will put everything else aside and say this is what we need to do,” Stone says.

Showing the worst of times can be brightened by the best of people.

People volunteering today say they hope to build 10 more storage buildings in the next week or so.

