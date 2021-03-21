Adam Burniston’s Forecast | More dry days before storms return

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - After a beautiful weekend, we’ll continue our dry pattern for two more days before storm chances return into the forecast.

Dry and beautiful conditions will continue for your evening and night ahead. Temperatures will slowly cool through the 50s and end up into the 40s by late tonight. Winds will remain light to moderate, with mostly clear skies continuing as well.

By Monday morning, temperatures will begin the day in the upper-30s and lower-40s across our region. It will be another perfect day of dry weather and mostly sunny skies. Scattered clouds will be mixed in at times, but highs by the afternoon are still expected to rise into the upper 60s and potentially into the 70s for some areas. Winds will begin to shift out of the south as well, making for a better feel.

Our dry stretch continues for the better part of Tuesday, but by late Tuesday and then through Wednesday, a few scattered showers and thunderstorms will enter the forecast. A few storms with this system on Wednesday could even be a bit on the stronger side, so we’ll be watching that closely. By Thursday/Friday, another system will follow it up with more rounds of potentially strong storms spreading across our region. Models are still handling this second storm chance differently with the low-pressure track, so some minor changes could still occur.

