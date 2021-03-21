Ally Blake’s Forecast | A Beautiful Day

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -

If you liked it yesterday, you will love it today! It will be much of the same, but we will be even warmer.

Good morning! It is going to be another beautiful day in central and eastern Kentucky. Highs across the board will be in the mid 60′s and with a few patchy clouds late in the day. We are waking up to seasonably chilly temps in the 30′s, but I think this may be the closest we get to the 30′s for the rest of the week.

Monday should be a three-day weekend because of just how beautiful the weather will be. Clouds will increase in the afternoon, but we will get to about 70 degrees. Tuesday is when our next system rolls in and gusty winds will follow. Also the chance for showers and potentially some severe storms. The best chance will be late Wednesday into Thursday. Friday the system should move out and we will have a nice and quiet weekend. Temperatures the entire week will stay above average.

Have a great day and an even better week!

