Clark shines in her NCAA Tournament debut, Iowa eases by CMU

Clark, the nation’s leading scorer, had 23 points for the Hawkeyes.
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark (22) drives ahead of Central Michigan guard Maddy Watters (4) and...
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark (22) drives ahead of Central Michigan guard Maddy Watters (4) and guard Molly Davis (14) during the second half of a college basketball game in the first round of the women's NCAA tournament at the Alamodome, Sunday, March 21, 2021, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)(Eric Gay | AP Images)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 21, 2021 at 3:29 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
SAN ANTONIO (AP) - Freshman Caitlin Clark, the nation’s leading scorer, had 23 points, seven rebounds and seven assists, Monika Czinano also scored 23 points, and No. 5 seed Iowa beat 12th-seeded Central Michigan 87-72 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

Clark was held to two points in the third quarter but teammate McKenna Warnock, who was scoreless in the first half, scored 11 straight Iowa points - capped by a 3-pointer to give the Hawkeyes a 63-52 lead.

Clark scored the first four points of the fourth quarter to start Iowa’s 8-3 run to build an 18-point lead. Micaela Kelly finished with 23 points in 27 minutes for Central Michigan.

