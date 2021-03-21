Advertisement

Columbia Steakhouse Express left with “substantial damage” after fire Sunday morning

"Crews got out on the scene and found fire in the kitchen area. They made a quick attack," says battalion chief Jason Walton.(WKYT)
By Grace Finerman
Published: Mar. 21, 2021 at 1:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -A fire in a restaurant caused a road closure Sunday morning.

Columbia Steak Express shut down part of Southland Drive off of Nicholasville Road.

After dealing with running a restaurant during the COVID-19 pandemic, the owner of Columbia Steak Express takes in the outside of his restaurant, now the scene of a fire.

The Lexington Fire Department responded after getting a call shortly after 10 AM on Sunday.

“Crews got out on the scene and found fire in the kitchen area. They made a quick attack,” says battalion chief Jason Walton.

Walton says the fire extended to the roof. Luckily he says firefighters were able to quickly put out the flames, but the damage was already done.

“The business itself took on substantial damage, but it didn’t extend onto any other businesses in the strip mall,” Walton says.

Walton says thankfully no one was hurt or inside during the time of the fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Walton says they will likely release more details later this week.

