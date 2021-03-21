Gov. Beshear reports lowest positivity rate since before July 4

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The governor’s office announced 314 new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky on Sunday. The state total is now at least 420,828 cases to date. The state’s positivity rate is now 2.97%, the lowest report since July 3.

Officials also reported 16 new deaths Sunday. That brings the total COVID-19 related deaths in Kentucky to 5,738.

At least 463 Kentuckians are currently hospitalized, with 111 in the ICU and 71 on ventilators.

Gov. Beshear announced ten straight weeks of declining cases, with 316 new #COVID19 cases reported Sunday and a positivity rate below 3%. The Governor also announced 1.175 million Kentuckians have been vaccinated. https://t.co/8qrSMnTeMh. pic.twitter.com/Dl3vWdcuJH — Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) March 21, 2021

