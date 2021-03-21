Gov. Beshear reports lowest positivity rate since before July 4
Published: Mar. 21, 2021 at 4:17 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The governor’s office announced 314 new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky on Sunday. The state total is now at least 420,828 cases to date. The state’s positivity rate is now 2.97%, the lowest report since July 3.
Officials also reported 16 new deaths Sunday. That brings the total COVID-19 related deaths in Kentucky to 5,738.
At least 463 Kentuckians are currently hospitalized, with 111 in the ICU and 71 on ventilators.
