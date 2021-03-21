Hot Rod Charlie wins Louisiana Derby by two lengths

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Hot Rod Charlie led wire to wire to win the $1 million Louisiana Derby by two lengths over Midnight Bourbon on Saturday and earn 100 points toward qualification for the Kentucky Derby.

#HotRodCharlie picks up 100 #KyDerby points with a determined win in the Louisiana Derby (G2) under Joel Rosario! pic.twitter.com/xDj8yZltKB — TwinSpires Racing 🏇 (@TwinSpires) March 20, 2021

The major prep race for Triple Crown hopefuls was run in front of a mostly empty clubhouse and grandstand at Fair Ground Race Course because of crowd restrictions related to the coronavirus pandemic.

Trained by Leandro Mora and with jockey Joel Rosario aboard, Hot Rod Charlie finished the 1 3/16-mile race distance in 1:55.06. He paid $7.80, $4.40 and $3.60.

