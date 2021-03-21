Hot Rod Charlie wins Louisiana Derby by two lengths
Hot Rod Charlie finished the 1 3/16-mile race distance in 1:55.06.
Published: Mar. 20, 2021 at 10:12 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Hot Rod Charlie led wire to wire to win the $1 million Louisiana Derby by two lengths over Midnight Bourbon on Saturday and earn 100 points toward qualification for the Kentucky Derby.
The major prep race for Triple Crown hopefuls was run in front of a mostly empty clubhouse and grandstand at Fair Ground Race Course because of crowd restrictions related to the coronavirus pandemic.
Trained by Leandro Mora and with jockey Joel Rosario aboard, Hot Rod Charlie finished the 1 3/16-mile race distance in 1:55.06. He paid $7.80, $4.40 and $3.60.
