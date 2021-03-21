Advertisement

Hot Rod Charlie wins Louisiana Derby by two lengths

Hot Rod Charlie finished the 1 3/16-mile race distance in 1:55.06.
In this image provided by Hodges Photography, Hot Rod Charlie, with Joel Rosario aboard, wins...
In this image provided by Hodges Photography, Hot Rod Charlie, with Joel Rosario aboard, wins the 108th running of the $1,000,000 Grade II Louisiana Derby horse race at the Fair Grounds Race Course, Saturday, March 20, 2021, in New Orleans. (Lou Hodges, Jr./Hodges Photography via AP)(LOU HODGES, JR.. | AP Images)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 20, 2021 at 10:12 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Hot Rod Charlie led wire to wire to win the $1 million Louisiana Derby by two lengths over Midnight Bourbon on Saturday and earn 100 points toward qualification for the Kentucky Derby.

The major prep race for Triple Crown hopefuls was run in front of a mostly empty clubhouse and grandstand at Fair Ground Race Course because of crowd restrictions related to the coronavirus pandemic.

Trained by Leandro Mora and with jockey Joel Rosario aboard, Hot Rod Charlie finished the 1 3/16-mile race distance in 1:55.06. He paid $7.80, $4.40 and $3.60.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead after a three car crash on Friday.
Sheriff: Deceased driver identified in three car crash on I-75
57-year-old Terry Smith is heading home after almost four months on a ventilator.
Kentucky man heads home from hospital after almost 4 months on ventilator
The woman was last seen March 12.
Deputies search for missing Laurel County woman
Gov. Beshear: 644 new cases of COVID-19, 25 deaths reported Saturday
A man is in custody after a high-speed chase through several counties.
Murder suspect arrested after high-speed chase through several counties ends in Lexington

Latest News

BYU guard Spencer Johnson (20) drives past UCLA guard Johnny Juzang (3) during the first half...
Juzang carries No. 11 UCLA past sixth-seeded BYU, 73-62
Cam Hill. Kentucky beats Mizzou 5 - 4. Photo by Sarah Caputi | UK Athletics
Kentucky wins on a wild pitch to clinch series vs. Missouri
UK sweeps Dayton.
No. 9 Kentucky softball sweeps Dayton
Kentucky sweeps Florida
No. 3 Kentucky bounces back, sweeps No. 7 Florida on the road
Morehead State will not play football this fall.
Pappas throws for 3 TDs, Morehead State tops Stetson in home opener