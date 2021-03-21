Inmates test positive for COVID-19 at Kentucky River Regional Jail

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) -

Officials with the Kentucky River Regional Jail confirmed to WYMT several inmates tested positive for COVID-19 Friday.

Kentucky River Regional Jail Administrator Lonnie Brewer had to put the jail on lockdown.

“Currently we have tested 11 total positives, out of roughly 44 tests given,” Kentucky River Regional Jail Administrator Lonnie Brewer said.

After several inmates tested positive for COVID-19.

“Plan moving forward is to stay locked down. probably for at least the next two weeks, maybe even for next month,” Brewer said.

Brewer saying the incident potentially started when an employee tested positive for the virus.

“We were hoping that, that would be an isolated incident. We do not have anybody at that point infected,” Brewer said.

Brewer says he is thankful for the help his jail has received.

“With our team in place, I feel really good that we’ll get through this without any problems. We’ll have ample medication ordered, we will be very proactive in making sure all symptoms are treated,” Brewer said.

Wanting to help all families related to the inmates.

“If you have any concerns, feel free to contact me here at the jail. I’ll take any and all phone calls. I’ll take any concerns that you have, and I’ll look at them and we’ll do everything we can to keep them safe,” Brewer said.

Brewer says they plan to test more inmates for COVID next week, he is confident this will reveal more positive cases.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.