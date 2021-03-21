Kentucky Congressional Delegation urges President Biden’s approval of Federal Disaster Declaration

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Gov. Andy Beshear has asked President Biden that a Major Disaster Declaration be issued for the severe winter storm system that impacted Kentucky from February 8 through February 19.

Seven of Kentucky’s eight Congressional delegates sent a joint letter to the White House to support the governor’s request.

From February 8 until February 19, the Commonwealth was impacted by significant snow, sleet, ice, and freezing rain. It left behind dangerous road conditions, debris, and power outages for more than 152,000 people. According to the letter, six deaths have been attributed to the winter weather and road conditions.

The governor’s initial request highlighted 44 counties, including Jackson County.

“If one person needs it, I consider that desperate,” Jackson County Emergency Management Director, Jamie Strong said. “But if you look at all of our entire region, it’s been really hit hard. And I know that it’s not just Jackson County, but a lot of other counties are needing it for more worse than we are.”

Strong said the ice storm was the first of two punches, followed by flooding.

While the governor issued a State of Emergency for the Commonwealth of Kentucky, federal assistance is needed for both disasters. A request for another Major Disaster Declaration is expected for the flooding.

“You look at how some people are going to have to start completely over. They’ve lost everything. Some people who are just looking at maybe 1,000 or 2,000 dollars to fix their driveways back because they’re having a hard time getting access to them from their home,” Strong explained.

The request for a FEMA presidential disaster declaration is a complex process that includes time to conduct damage assessments following severe weather events. Both involve local, state and federal review of the damages and the estimated repair costs. Following the submission of the request for a federal declaration, the decision process typically takes thirty days before FEMA issues a finding.

Click here to download the Delegation’s letter to the President.

