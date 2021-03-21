Kentucky wins on a wild pitch to clinch series vs. Missouri

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Tied 4-4 in the bottom of the ninth inning, Cam Hill scored on a wild pitch and Kentucky beat Missouri 5-4 Saturday afternoon to secure the series win on opening weekend in the SEC.

Hill, a redshirt junior outfielder, came in as a defensive replacement in the top of the ninth inning before leading off the bottom half by taking a pitch off the helmet. After convincing trainers and UK head coach Nick Mingione he was uninjured, he promptly scooted to second on a passed ball and stole third to sit 90 feet from victory.

When Lukas Veinbergs’ pitch to Kirk Liebert popped out of catcher Chad McDaniel’s glove and caromed toward the Missouri dugout, Hill raced home, sliding across home plate with a headfirst slide to score the game-winner.

“He wore a ball in the head,” Mingione said. “Then his speed totally impacted the game. He steals third and then a ball barely gets past the catcher and he scores and we win the game with his legs. Totally impacted the game.”

“I saw it come out of his hands and toward (my head) and I said I wasn’t going to move,” Hill said.

Kentucky (13-3, 2-0 SEC) will go for the series sweep Sunday at noon.

