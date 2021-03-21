Lexington restaurants rebound through partnership with local delivery service

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -A new food delivery service in Lexington is expanding.

Delivery Co-op launched in 2020, and was first tested in two restaurants. Now, several more have been added.

With the pandemic coming to an end, restaurants owners said they need all of the revenue they can get.

Corto Lima General Manager Kevin Yowell said the new technology has helped his restaurant after it faced more than one year of restrictions.

“The [Delivery] Co-op has definitely helped out quite a bit, as far as expanding our sales and our community, as far as regulars go,” Yowell said.

The food delivery service’s founder Aaron Withers said it’s now partnered with seven local restaurants and employs six drivers.

“It’s $25 a month for unlimited delivery with no added fees,” he said.

Withers said all of the money received from orders goes back to the restaurant. He said the drivers, like Grace England, keep all of their tips, and are paid a salary.

“I’ve lived in Lexington my whole life, I go to these places all the time…..they treat us like customers, too,” England said.

The order and delivery process is familiar, but new on the scene are delivery robots!

“The long term plan is to kind of have them be in a small area and to deliver to some buildings, hospitals or areas like that once they become fully autonomous,” Withers said. He said the company Delivery Co-op partnered with is sending a second robot. Eventually, he plans to have them be available to lease. The individual in charge of them would pocket the tips received by the robots.

The Kentucky restaurateurs partnered with Delivery Co-op said, on different sets of wheels, delivery is here to stay.

Withers said he’s working with 16 other big cities to launch the app there. First, he said the delivery co-op is focused on getting more customers, adding more restaurants and employing more locals here.

