Lexington celebrating annual Water Week

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - If you’re looking for a fun thing to do with your family outdoors, then look to the city of Lexington’s second annual water week.

It begins Sunday March 21, and runs through Saturday March 27. The week is filled with things to do that help to educate people of all ages on the importance of water and Lexington’s creeks and streams.

“Lexington is pretty unique because we are a pretty big city to not have a large body of water running through it.” Said, Jennifer Myatt, Environmental Initiative Specialist with the City of Lexington.

The closest and largest body of water is the Kentucky River, which is farther out of town. Water Week is a way that people can get creative and enjoy local smaller bodies of water. A lot of the local creeks and streams flow through nearby parks like the Hickman Creek off of Belleau Woods Park.

“We want people to kinda get to know their creeks. Whether it is behind their school, behind their kid’s school, or where they work, or in their neighborhood,” Myatt said.

Some of the activities they have planned Include local creek clean-ups, readings, coloring sheets, stencils for chalk art you can print out, a virtual 5k, geocaching, along with storm drain stenciling and cleaning.

It’s important to make sure storm drains are cleaned out as well because it can lead to flooding during rain events in Lexington. Street flooding can occur when storm drains are clogged. You can also report them to city officials for them to be cleared out.

“With people not being able to do big events, a lot of people have been outside more with their families. They are outside in parks and it’s nice to know that this is your creek, and you can help take care of it,” said Myatt.

If you decide to participate in any of the activities for Water Week, the city of Lexington hopes you will share it with them on social media and tag them. They will send you something in return if you do so.

" We will send you a water week print if you send us your information. It’s a small little poster about water week.”

You can go onto Lexington’s city website for more details and find all the activities for the week.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.