No. 3 Kentucky bounces back, sweeps No. 7 Florida on the road

The Wildcats retain a two-match lead over the Gators in the SEC title race.
Kentucky sweeps Florida(UK Athletics)
By Alex Walker
Published: Mar. 20, 2021 at 11:18 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WKYT) -- Alli Stumler and Madi Skinner crushed 13 kills each and No. 3 Kentucky swept No. 7 Florida (25-20, 25-18-, 25-21) on the road Saturday afternoon.

The Wildcats outhit Florida by .100 points and registered 10 more kills. Kentucky responded after losing to Florida in five sets Friday night and they retain a two-match lead over the Gators in the SEC title race.

“I liked our response from a tough loss last night,” UK head coach Craig Skinner said. You can definitely see our team staring to empower themselves and trusting each other and trust themselves. We don’t have to be perfect, but we have to be ourselves each and every day and we did that today.”

UK is now 17-1 and Florida with the loss falls to 17-3, down two games in the loss column to the Wildcats.

Kentucky returns home to Memorial Coliseum on Wednesday and Thursday night against the Alabama Crimson Tide for its final scheduled regular-season series of the year.

