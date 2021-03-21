Advertisement

No. 4 Kentucky runs past No. 13 Idaho State in NCAA Tournament

Rhyne Howard and Chasity Patterson combined for 28 points.
Kentucky guard Treasure Hunt (12) drives under pressure from Idaho State guard Tomekia Whitman...
Kentucky guard Treasure Hunt (12) drives under pressure from Idaho State guard Tomekia Whitman (2) during the first half of a college basketball game in the first round of the women's NCAA tournament at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Sunday, March 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP Images)
By Alex Walker
Published: Mar. 21, 2021 at 4:02 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN ANTONIO (WKYT) - Rhyne Howard and Chasity Patterson combined for 28 points and No. 4 seed Kentucky beat No. 13 Idaho State 71-63 Sunday afternoon in San Antonio in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament.

Howard scored 14 points, adding nine rebounds, four steals and five assists. Patterson also scored 14 points for the Wildcats.

Kentucky now moves on to face No. 5 seed Iowa and the nation’s leading scorer, Caitlin Clark. The Hawkeyes rolled past No. 12 seed Central Michigan in Sunday’s opening round. Kentucky and Iowa will play on Tuesday.

Blair Green was the third Wildcat in double figures Sunday with 10 points. Kentucky shot 38.1% from the floor and 44.4% (8-18) from three-point range. Kentucky trailed 18-12 after the first quarter, but outscored the Bengals 18-6 in the second quarter.

The Wildcats have now won 12 straight games in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Beshear reports lowest positivity rate since before July 4
One person is dead after a three car crash on Friday.
Sheriff: Deceased driver identified in three car crash on I-75
The woman was last seen March 12.
Deputies search for missing Laurel County woman
From February 8 until February 19, the Commonwealth was impacted by significant snow, sleet,...
Kentucky Congressional Delegation urges President Biden’s approval of Federal Disaster Declaration

Latest News

Loyola Chicago center Cameron Krutwig (25) reacts to a basket against the Illinois during the...
Nun-and-done: Loyola Chicago stuns top-seeded Illinois 71-58
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark (22) drives ahead of Central Michigan guard Maddy Watters (4) and...
Clark shines in her NCAA Tournament debut, Iowa eases by CMU
BYU guard Spencer Johnson (20) drives past UCLA guard Johnny Juzang (3) during the first half...
Juzang carries No. 11 UCLA past sixth-seeded BYU, 73-62
Cam Hill. Kentucky beats Mizzou 5 - 4. Photo by Sarah Caputi | UK Athletics
Kentucky wins on a wild pitch to clinch series vs. Missouri