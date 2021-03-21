No. 9 Kentucky softball sweeps Dayton

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The No. 9 Kentucky softball team swept a Saturday doubleheader against Dayton at John Cropp Stadium.

The Wildcats (23-2) won both games by the score of 3-1.

Take a 👀 at highlights of today's first game for our 22nd win of the season! #WeAreUK pic.twitter.com/I8zY7qU3j3 — Kentucky Softball (@UKsoftball) March 20, 2021

In Game 1, Mallory Peyton hit her seventh homer of the season and Miranda Stoddard entered the game to close out the win. In Game 2, UK got three straight RBI singles from Peyton, Erin Coffel and Renee Abernathy to get the job done.

Autumn Humes struck out nine batters in her game two start and is now 10-1 on the year.

UK will travel to Western Kentucky on Wednesday afternoon to face the Hilltoppers at 7 p.m. ET in Bowling Green.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.