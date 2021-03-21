Advertisement

No. 9 Kentucky softball sweeps Dayton

By Alex Walker
Published: Mar. 20, 2021 at 11:45 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The No. 9 Kentucky softball team swept a Saturday doubleheader against Dayton at John Cropp Stadium.

The Wildcats (23-2) won both games by the score of 3-1.

In Game 1, Mallory Peyton hit her seventh homer of the season and Miranda Stoddard entered the game to close out the win. In Game 2, UK got three straight RBI singles from Peyton, Erin Coffel and Renee Abernathy to get the job done.

Autumn Humes struck out nine batters in her game two start and is now 10-1 on the year.

UK will travel to Western Kentucky on Wednesday afternoon to face the Hilltoppers at 7 p.m. ET in Bowling Green.

