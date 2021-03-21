Advertisement

Nun-and-done: Loyola Chicago stuns top-seeded Illinois 71-58

Cameron Krutwig delivered a 19-point, 12-rebound masterpiece.
Loyola Chicago center Cameron Krutwig (25) reacts to a basket against the Illinois during the...
Loyola Chicago center Cameron Krutwig (25) reacts to a basket against the Illinois during the second half of a men's college basketball game in the second round of the NCAA tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)(Paul Sancya | AP Images)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 21, 2021 at 3:31 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Loyola Chicago executed 101-year-old superfan Sister Jean’s plans to a T, moving to the Sweet 16 with a 71-58 win over Illinois.

The Illini are the first No. 1 seed to be bounced from this year’s NCAA Tournament. Cameron Krutwig delivered a 19-point, 12-rebound masterpiece and the quick-handed, eighth-seeded Ramblers led wire to wire in this one, befuddling a powerful Illinois offense to return to the second weekend three years after their last magical run to the Final Four.

That trip was headlined by Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt, the venerable team chaplain, who received both COVID-19 shots and clearance to travel to Indianapolis to see what inspiration she could provide in 2021. The Ramblers will play next against either Oklahoma State or Oregon State.

