Pappas throws for 3 TDs, Morehead State tops Stetson in home opener

MOREHEAD, Ky. (AP) - Mark Pappas threw for three touchdowns, the Morehead State defense made three interceptions, and the Eagles scored 28 unanswered points in a 31-14 victory over Stetson. Pappas was 25-of-33 passing for 186 yards with two scoring passes to BJ Byrd and another to Thomas Campbell-Clay.

Byrd, who had 148 yards receiving last week, hauled in six passes for 48 yards, and Campbell-Clay also had six grabs for 96 yards.

Isaiah Aguero carried it 20 times for 87 yards and a score for Morehead State. Alex Piccirilli was 10-of-22 passing for 77 yards and carried it 20 times for 87 yards and two scores for Stetson.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.