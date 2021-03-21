Advertisement

Sheriff’s Office: Potential scam making rounds in Johnson County

(WBKO)
By Dakota Makres
Published: Mar. 20, 2021 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Johnson County Sheriff’s deputies said the Thelma Volunteer Fire Department made them aware of a potential scam.

Deputies said the Thelma Volunteer Fire Department will not contact people or businesses for cash donations.

However, deputies said the fire department does accept donations of new, sealed items that firefighters can give to people who experience home fires or natural disasters.

Donations can be dropped off at the fire department.

If you have questions or concerns, you can call the fire department at 606-789-2207 or reach out on Facebook.

Read more below:

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office has been notified by the Thelma Volunteer Fire Department of a potential scam. They...

Posted by Johnson County Sheriff’s Office - KY on Saturday, March 20, 2021

