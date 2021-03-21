Volunteers help Winchester families rebuild after the flood

WINCHESTER, Ky. (WKYT) - “The towels need switched over right now.”

Salvaging anything they can....

“Like these towels that came out of my neighbor Richard’s downstairs.”

The washer and dryer....

“This was donated. My husband and I purchased this. People can just come and use this at will.”

And a community fridge....

“Where we keep donations that need to be refrigerated, as well as leftovers.”

Used by the 27 households in Patricia Stewart-Hopkins’ Winchester neighborhood. 27 households that look just like her family’s home.

“Began with shovels and power washers spraying six inches of mud and sludge out of our homes, out of my music room and my office,” Stewart-Hopkins said describing the clean up process.

Volunteers from Crossroads Church’s Master of Disasters Response Team had to quickly remove drywall, flooring, anything that was flooded so it wouldn’t mold.

“They’re losing their dumpsters on Monday, so it was let’s get as much debris and trash out and fill those dumpsters to capacity. So when they leave Monday, we haven’t left anything behind,” said team leader Darin Kroger.

Leading the team to help after disasters across the country.

“Hurricanes, tornadoes, floods, fires. We haven’t responded to any alien invasions yet, but you never know.”

Now helping in their own backyard. Darin Kroger and the team are used to the manual labor. But the support their giving means more than they may realize.

“They held our hands as we watched our stuff be picked up and dropped in the dumpster. They’ve been here for hugs, which has been restorative in and of itself,” said Stewart-Hopkins.

Rebuilding the community with a little sweat...and a whole lot of faith.

Patricia and the Crossroads Church have also organized a donation site.

They’re in need of air purifiers, dehumidifiers, cleaning supplies, appliances and any food.

You can reach out to Crossroads Church here to donate.

