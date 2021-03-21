Advertisement

Volunteers help Winchester families rebuild after the flood

By Grason Passmore
Published: Mar. 20, 2021 at 10:10 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINCHESTER, Ky. (WKYT) - “The towels need switched over right now.”

Salvaging anything they can....

“Like these towels that came out of my neighbor Richard’s downstairs.”

The washer and dryer....

“This was donated. My husband and I purchased this. People can just come and use this at will.”

And a community fridge....

“Where we keep donations that need to be refrigerated, as well as leftovers.”

Used by the 27 households in Patricia Stewart-Hopkins’ Winchester neighborhood. 27 households that look just like her family’s home.

“Began with shovels and power washers spraying six inches of mud and sludge out of our homes, out of my music room and my office,” Stewart-Hopkins said describing the clean up process.

Volunteers from Crossroads Church’s Master of Disasters Response Team had to quickly remove drywall, flooring, anything that was flooded so it wouldn’t mold.

“They’re losing their dumpsters on Monday, so it was let’s get as much debris and trash out and fill those dumpsters to capacity. So when they leave Monday, we haven’t left anything behind,” said team leader Darin Kroger.

Leading the team to help after disasters across the country.

“Hurricanes, tornadoes, floods, fires. We haven’t responded to any alien invasions yet, but you never know.”

Now helping in their own backyard. Darin Kroger and the team are used to the manual labor. But the support their giving means more than they may realize.

“They held our hands as we watched our stuff be picked up and dropped in the dumpster. They’ve been here for hugs, which has been restorative in and of itself,” said Stewart-Hopkins.

Rebuilding the community with a little sweat...and a whole lot of faith.

Patricia and the Crossroads Church have also organized a donation site.

They’re in need of air purifiers, dehumidifiers, cleaning supplies, appliances and any food.

You can reach out to Crossroads Church here to donate.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead after a three car crash on Friday.
Sheriff: Deceased driver identified in three car crash on I-75
57-year-old Terry Smith is heading home after almost four months on a ventilator.
Kentucky man heads home from hospital after almost 4 months on ventilator
The woman was last seen March 12.
Deputies search for missing Laurel County woman
Gov. Beshear: 644 new cases of COVID-19, 25 deaths reported Saturday
A man is in custody after a high-speed chase through several counties.
Murder suspect arrested after high-speed chase through several counties ends in Lexington

Latest News

"Crews got out on the scene and found fire in the kitchen area. They made a quick attack," says...
Columbia Steakhouse Express left with “substantial damage” after fire Sunday morning
weather pic
Ally Blake’s Forecast | A Beautiful Day
BYU guard Spencer Johnson (20) drives past UCLA guard Johnny Juzang (3) during the first half...
Juzang carries No. 11 UCLA past sixth-seeded BYU, 73-62
Cam Hill. Kentucky beats Mizzou 5 - 4. Photo by Sarah Caputi | UK Athletics
Kentucky wins on a wild pitch to clinch series vs. Missouri
UK sweeps Dayton.
No. 9 Kentucky softball sweeps Dayton