‘We don’t want that to happen’: Mother Goose landmark in danger of being demolished

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - It is the combination of age and storm damage that continues to eat away at a historic structure.

“There’s about probably about 13 holes in the roof of it which are having leaks and decaying the wood beams that are actually on the inside of the structure,” Raegan Francis said. “This is actually causing the head of the goose and the neck of the goose to actually tilt forward.”

The Mother Goose Inn has been around since 1940. After nearly eight decades, the neck is beginning to slip off of the roof. Caretakers and owners say the roof has 13 holes in it, which is causing water to decay wood beams that support the building.

“If we don’t get this fixed soon, there is a possibility that we might have to destroy the entire building for safety concerns,” Francis said.

Despite this, community members are reaching out to help.

“They’re heartbroken that it is slipping,” Connor Francis said. “They’re wanting to send money, so that’s a good thing.”

With a goal of reaching $10,000, each donation goes a long way.

“It’s coming in little by little, but quickly we hope,” Connor said.

As people continue to come together to preserve a beloved piece of Hazard history, Raegan said that they will not give up easily.

“Everyone in this town, even the world I mean, I’ve had people do tours here from the Philippines, from Switzerland, from anywhere and everywhere,” Raegan said. “And honestly, this building has become such a memorial for people here in Hazard.”

Help us save our beloved Goose House! A box will be set out at the check out counter to help collect some money every... Posted by The Mother Goose Inn on Friday, March 19, 2021

