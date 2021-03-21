Wolfe County Search and Rescue Team rescues hiker from ledge

WOLFE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Wolfe County Search and Rescue team received a call of a hiker who fell near Princess Arch.

Officials said the hiker and her friends were hiking on Princess Arch Trail No. 233 when she hopped down a 3-foot ledge.

When the woman landed, she received injuries to her lower leg with a “major deformity.”

Rescue crews said they performed a high-angle rope rescue raise.

The woman was carried to a Breathitt-Wolfe EMS ambulance.

You can read more below:

