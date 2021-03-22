Chris Bailey’s Forecast | A Stormy Setup Ahead

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We have another winner of a weather day across Kentucky, but a stormier setup is on the way. The late week pattern is the focus as it could easily produce strong to severe storms around our neck of the woods.

Today is likely the only day of the week we don’t have something showing up on radar, so make sure you get out and enjoy it. Temps will be around 70 degrees for highs.

One cold front works our way and slows down before it can fully get in here later Tuesday and Wednesday. It will get close enough to produce scattered showers and thunderstorms.

As the front slows, a potent storm system develops along the southern end of it in the lower Mississippi Valley. From there, this look likely works up the Mississippi Valley before hooking toward the Great Lakes late Thursday and Friday.

The EURO continues to give the most threatening severe weather look as it develops a powerhouse of a low pressure to our west. Heavy rain and strong storms would continue into Thursday night and early Friday.

Another storm system is on the way for the weekend.

