COVID-19 vaccine rollout ramps up in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington is ramping up its COVID-19 vaccination efforts as more Kentuckians become eligible for the vaccine.

Just last month, people were having a hard time getting an appointment for vaccines but now, the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department, as of Monday morning, had more than 500 appointments still available.

The health department is hosting a vaccine clinic on Wednesday. People 18 and older can get a shot.

“What we’re seeing is something similar to testing. If you look at April of last year, testing was hard to get in Lexington. There were long lines. There were very few places that had it available. But then it became more widely available with mass clinics and you’re seeing that play out exactly the same way with vaccines,” LFCHD Spokesperson Kevin Hall said.

Statewide, people 50 and older can sign up for a vaccine. People with underlying health conditions or a body mass index above 25 are also eligible. Hall says they receive about 800 doses a week, but larger sites like Kentucky Horse Park and Kroger Field receive thousands. He encourages people to sign up so no vaccines go to waste.

The health department is also working to eliminate barriers that may prevent some from getting vaccinated. At Consolidated Baptist Church, you do not have to show identification or documentation to get a vaccine, but you do have to schedule an appointment.

If you do not have internet access or a computer, you can schedule an appointment by calling the health department.

