Georgia spa shooting suspect removed from church membership

By CNN Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 12:14 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
(CNN) – The suspected metro Atlanta spa shooter has been removed as a member of his church.

On Sunday, Crabapple First Baptist Church in Milton, Georgia, released a statement saying that Robert Aaron Long had been banished from their congregation.

The church said Long’s removal was necessary because his alleged crimes are in direct contradiction to their biblical beliefs and church bylaws.

The statement said Long could no longer be considered a member “since we can no longer affirm that he is truly a regenerate believer in Jesus Christ (1 Cor. 5).”

The church said no blame can be placed upon the victims, and that Long alone is responsible for his “evil actions.”

Crabapple First Baptist said its congregation is praying for “both earthly justice and divine justice.”

The church said it deeply regrets the fear and pain Asian-Americans are feeling because of Long’s “inexcusable” actions.

