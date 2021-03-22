Gov. Beshear announces several bill signings and vetoes

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - We’re getting a better idea of which bills Gov. Andy Beshear supports and disagrees with from this year’s legislative session. On Monday afternoon, the governor announced the first round of bills he’s signing, but also several he’s vetoing.

Gov. Beshear both praised and criticized the work of this year’s legislature as we wait for the final two days of the session next week. He says he’s signing a dozen health care related bills, one dealing with life saving insulin, but also vetoed bills he says takes away executive powers and are not constitutional.

Beshear says this year’s legislature had some bright spots, but other things happened that were not so bright. He praised them for a dozen health care bills, one that was passed unanimously that will cap the cost of insulin at $30 for a 30-day supply. But he says several violate the constitution, such as House Bill 275, which he says takes away his power and gives it to the state treasurer. He calls bills like this “political.”

“The moment that we say that when a party takes control that the amount of authority they wield increases, is showing a country that has shown not as successful as ours,” Gov. Beshear said.

The governor also vetoed bills that deal with appointments of people to several state boards, such as the agriculture and state fair boards. Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles issued a statement saying Senate Bill 9 simply allowed him to appoint members to the Department of Agriculture. He calls it “common sense legislation” that should have passed decades ago.

Gov. Beshear says he will have announcements on public protection bills on Tuesday, and education bills Wednesday.

