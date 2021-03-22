Advertisement

Greenup County High School senior dies in car accident

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2021 at 7:16 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
NELSON COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - A Greenup County High School senior has died in a car crash.

The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office say 18-year-old Madison Blair died in a single vehicle accident.

Deputies say Blair lost control of her 2010 Hyundai Sonata, leaving the roadway, striking a tree.

Nelson County EMS gave aid on scene. Blair was transported to Flaget Hospital where she was declared deceased.

Greenup County School District Superintendent Traysea Moresea says Blair was a Virtual Learning Track student who accumulated 21 hours of college credit between her junior and senior years of high school, and president of the FFA.

Moresea says that Blair “was known as a fabulous public speaker, to have a tremendous work ethic, and had a very bright future ahead of her.”

Grief counseling will be available tomorrow for students at Greenup County High School. For students who are virtual who would like counseling, on-site appointments will be made by school PASS coordinator Brad Quillen.

