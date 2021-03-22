High-scoring Iowa awaits No. 18 Kentucky in NCAA Second Round

SAN ANTONIO, Texas – The No. 18 University of Kentucky women’s basketball team will face a high-scoring, talented Iowa squad on Tuesday at 3:30 p.m. ET in the second round of the 2021 NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament. The game is being played at Bill Greehey Arena in San Antonio, Texas.

The second-round game will be televised nationally on ESPNU with Eric Frede and Tamika Catchings on the call. The action can be seen through WatchESPN on computers, smartphones or tablets. Darren Headrick will have the call on the UK Sports Network on 630AM WLAP in Lexington. Live stats and free live audio will be available online at UKathletics.com.

Kentucky (18-8) advanced to the second round following a 71-63 win over Big Sky Champion Idaho State on Sunday. The Wildcats dominated the second and third quarters, outscoring the Bengals 18-6 in the second quarter and 17-7 in third quarter to take control of the game. UK outrebounded ISU 45-34 with 16 offensive rebounds. Although UK shot a lower percentage from the field, the Wildcats had 31 bench points and had three players in double figures.

Junior Rhyne Howard and senior Chasity Patterson led Kentucky with each scoring 14 points. Howard also led the team with nine rebounds, five assists, four steals and a block. Junior Blair Green came off the bench to give UK a spark, scoring 10 points with two 3s. Sophomore Dre’una Edwards scored nine points with seven rebounds.

Iowa (19-9) started its NCAA Tournament with a 87-72 win over Central Michigan on Sunday. The Hawkeyes have been led this season by national freshman of the year candidate Caitlin Clark, who is averaging 26.5 points per game with 6.0 rebounds per game. She also leads the team with 202 assists. Monika Czinano is averaging 19.6 points and 5.9 rebounds per game, while McKenna Warnock is averaging 11.8 points and 8.1 rebounds per game.

As a team, Iowa averages 86.6 points per game and allows 80.2 points per game. The Hawkeyes are hitting 51.4 percent from the field and 40.4 percent from 3 with a +0.6 rebounding margin and -1.4 turnover margin. Iowa has won five of its last six games.

Sunday’s win for Kentucky was its 12th straight in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, moving UK’s all-time NCAA Tournament record to 22-15. The Wildcats are 5-6 all-time in the second round of the tournament, losing two straight in the round of 32. Kentucky is seeking its first Sweet 16 in the event since 2016.