Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Warmer temperatures hold steady

By Jim Caldwell
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 7:06 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Even with the rounds of showers & storms that we expect this week, our temps stay warm.

Temperatures will likely run between 65 and 70 today. It is another real winner for folks across Kentucky. Sunshine will be big and bright in the sky.

The first of a couple of big waves of energy will arrive later Tuesday. A lot of the rain from it will move through on Wednesday. Showers & thunderstorms will hold steady on Wednesday and more chances will follow at the end of the week.

It is another Monday, and every day we move forward is a day closer to a return to our ordinary world. All signs suggest that we are finally nearly there! Take care of each other; we’ve got this!

