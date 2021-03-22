Advertisement

Johnson County officials pushing for state assistance for those affected by flooding

By Cory Sanning
Published: Mar. 21, 2021 at 6:06 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A community in need of relief after extensive storm damage, Johnson County officials are continuing their push for additional help.

“One of the ways in which we’re continuing that recovery process is trying to seek assistance from both state and federal governments,” Johnson County Judge-Executive Mark McKenzie said.

Officials said that they are working with partners across the Commonwealth to make this happen.

“We met with Kentucky (State) Emergency Management and FEMA officials to do preliminary damage assessments for individual properties and businesses here in our community,” McKenzie said.

Officials said that while there is no guarantee, McKenzie and others in the county said that they will work to get it.

“We will then be in consideration if the state seeks a federal declaration, then our hope is that Johnson County will be included in that declaration,” McKenzie said.

McKenzie said that he will remain hopeful as his community stands behind him.

“You don’t move past these without full community support and efforts and so we’ve had that from day one,” McKenzie said. “We will be fine, it’s just going take some time. But we want folks to know that we’re seeking all the support we can possibly get.”

