KY woman says late federal refund is hurting her finances

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - One Kentucky woman is hurting financially as she waits for her federal refund.

Sarah Young-Flener takes care of all the finances for her family. She says she expected to use some of the refunds for daycare costs since it’s just her and her kids.

Sarah says she’s waited over a month for the direct deposit after e-filing. She says the federal refund would help her with expensive bills like maintenance on her home.

”It’s like, you know, the one thing that I thought would come through pretty easy--my refund check--is just like not so much. Kentucky’s already paid me. On the federal end, it’s just a no-go apparently,” she says.

According to the IRS, most refunds are issued in less than 21 days.

Some tax returns take longer to process than others for many reasons, including when a return:

Includes errors

Is incomplete

Is affected by identity theft or fraud

Includes a claim filed for an Earned Income Tax Credit or an Additional Child Tax Credit. See Q&A below.

Includes a Form 8379, Injured Spouse Allocation PDF , which could take up to 14 weeks to process

Needs further review in general

You can find more information on federal tax refunds on irs.gov.

