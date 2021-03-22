Advertisement

KY woman says late federal refund is hurting her finances

By Ashton Jones
Published: Mar. 21, 2021 at 11:54 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - One Kentucky woman is hurting financially as she waits for her federal refund.

Sarah Young-Flener takes care of all the finances for her family. She says she expected to use some of the refunds for daycare costs since it’s just her and her kids.

Sarah says she’s waited over a month for the direct deposit after e-filing. She says the federal refund would help her with expensive bills like maintenance on her home.

”It’s like, you know, the one thing that I thought would come through pretty easy--my refund check--is just like not so much. Kentucky’s already paid me. On the federal end, it’s just a no-go apparently,” she says.

According to the IRS, most refunds are issued in less than 21 days.

Some tax returns take longer to process than others for many reasons, including when a return:

  • Includes errors
  • Is incomplete
  • Is affected by identity theft or fraud
  • Includes a claim filed for an Earned Income Tax Credit or an Additional Child Tax Credit. See Q&A below.
  • Includes a Form 8379, Injured Spouse Allocation PDF, which could take up to 14 weeks to process
  • Needs further review in general

You can find more information on federal tax refunds on irs.gov.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Beshear reports lowest positivity rate since before July 4
One person is dead after a three car crash on Friday.
Sheriff: Deceased driver identified in three car crash on I-75
The woman was last seen March 12.
Deputies search for missing Laurel County woman
Kentucky guard Treasure Hunt (12) drives under pressure from Idaho State guard Tomekia Whitman...
No. 4 Kentucky runs past No. 13 Idaho State in NCAA Tournament
From February 8 until February 19, the Commonwealth was impacted by significant snow, sleet,...
Kentucky Congressional Delegation urges President Biden’s approval of Federal Disaster Declaration

Latest News

31 new COVID-19 cases reported in Lexington
Showers & storms develop
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Warmer temperatures hold steady
Warm temperatures hold steady
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
The top deck of a structure on High Street gave out early Thursday morning. A WKYT viewer took...
Removal of collapsed garage leads to Lexington road closure