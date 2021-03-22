LaRosa’s opens in Nicholasville’s Brannon Crossing

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - LaRosa’s Pizzeria opened a new location in Nicholasville’s Brannon Crossing Monday, March 22.

The first 50 guests at the chain restaurant’s opening got two free large pizzas each month for a year. People lined up at midnight for their chance.

People also received a goodie bag full of t-shirts, pizza sauce, and other merchandise.

“We’re just excited about this community and the welcoming we’ve had from other locations in Central Kentucky,” said LaRossa’s Director of Operations Tim Crofford. He said the business has grown a lot in this area over the last couple of years.

In about three months, LaRosa’s expects to expand once again in Richmond, with a location right next to Eastern Kentucky University’s campus.

