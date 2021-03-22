Advertisement

LaRosa’s opens in Nicholasville’s Brannon Crossing

People lined up at midnight for the chance to win free pizza for a year.
People lined up at midnight for the chance to win free pizza for a year.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 11:44 AM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - LaRosa’s Pizzeria opened a new location in Nicholasville’s Brannon Crossing Monday, March 22.

The first 50 guests at the chain restaurant’s opening got two free large pizzas each month for a year. People lined up at midnight for their chance.

People also received a goodie bag full of t-shirts, pizza sauce, and other merchandise.

“We’re just excited about this community and the welcoming we’ve had from other locations in Central Kentucky,” said LaRossa’s Director of Operations Tim Crofford. He said the business has grown a lot in this area over the last couple of years.

In about three months, LaRosa’s expects to expand once again in Richmond, with a location right next to Eastern Kentucky University’s campus.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are at the scene of a reported active shooter situation in Boulder, Colorado.
10 people killed, including a police officer, during active shooter situation in Boulder
Police said they want to make sure the woman is not in danger and doesn't need any help.
Richmond police looking for woman possibly in distress
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear reports 294 new COVID-19 cases; 2.93% positivity rate
Governor Andy Beshear and Congressman Hal Rogers made the announcement Monday.
Millions of dollars in economic development announced for Eastern Kentucky
On Monday afternoon, the governor announced the first round of bills he’s signing, but also...
Gov. Beshear announces several bill signings and vetoes

Latest News

Despite nearly 1.2 million Kentuckians getting vaccinated, and eligibility expanding Monday,...
Health leaders to Spring Break vacationers: Get tested for COVID
Frederick Douglass High School will hold its prom outside near its football field on May 22.
Fayette Co. Public Schools announce dates for in-person graduation ceremonies and proms
Millions of dollars in economic development announced for Eastern Kentucky
WATCH | Millions of dollars in economic development announced for Eastern Kentucky
There are certain rites of passage for every high schooler, but even those traditions like prom...
WATCH | Fayette Co. Public Schools announce dates for in-person graduation ceremonies and proms
WATCH | Woodford Reserve announces plans for major expansion
WATCH | Woodford Reserve announces plans for major expansion