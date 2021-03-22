Millions of dollars in economic development announced for Eastern Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Millions of dollars in economic development money was announced Monday for six Eastern Kentucky counties.

Governor Andy Beshear and Congressman Hal Rodgers announced the Abandoned Land Pilot Program, which will be used to create jobs by finding endeavors on former mining lands. $14 million will be spent on Harlan, Floyd, Laurel, and three other counties. That is just part of the $138 million in program money that’s been spent over the past five years.

Officials said it is good news for a region still reeling from damage caused by ice storms and flooding.

Included in this economic program will be a retrofitted area for small outdoor concerts in Harlan County, a water system upgrade in Floyd County, and an operations expansion in Laurel County.

$3.769 million to purchase equipment for BPM Lumber in Laurel County, one of the largest producers of hardwood lumbers in Kentucky,” Congressman Rogers said. " BPM will be able to expand operations and put folks back to work who had been laid off during the pandemic.”

Morgan and Perry counties will also receive upgrades from the program. Governor Beshear said this is just the beginning.

